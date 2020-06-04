David Lynch clears up Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool confusion

Ousmane Dembele is not a Liverpool target this summer, despite recent reports from Gianluca di Marzio that we had made a loan offer for his services.

This is according to David Lynch of the Evening Standard, who simply claims no bid has been submitted for the winger and that he’s not on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list.

At first, we thought the initial Dembele loan bid made sense… After all, he’s a player with immense talent and given the current market, trying him out for a year could be deemed risk free.

But upon further investigation, it doesn’t make much sense. For starters, Liverpool don’t go in for players who they don’t already know for certain want to sign for the club, and the di Marzio story said the Frenchman had rejected our advances out of hand.

Secondly, Klopp only signs footballers with a terrific attitude and work-ethic and over the past three years, multiple questions have been raised about the winger’s application – and that’s before mentioning his injury record.

One to file under, ‘lazy lockdown transfer rumours,’ it seems!