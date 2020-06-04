John Barnes isn’t sure Harvey Elliott or Curtis Jones are of ‘Sterling or Gerrard’ potential

John Barnes has given an honest appraisal of Liverpool’s current starlets, suggesting that right now they are not of the required level for regular first-team minutes.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams are very highly touted, and it is expected that instead of buying readymade starters this summer, Jurgen Klopp will allow this particular trio an opportunity to step up and compete for minutes.

Barnes though doesn’t think they quite have the potential for greatness of previous wonderkids who’ve come through our ranks, such as Steven Gerrard and Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool legend Barnes told BonusCodeBets, cited in Goal: “I don’t think there are any young players ready to play in the first team.

“Liverpool will be quiet in the transfer market. But they’ll rely on the senior players that they have.

“There are a few young players who we see playing in the cup matches and, in the squads.

“But there aren’t necessarily any Raheem Sterlings, or young Robbie Fowlers or Steven Gerrards.”

All we’ve heard recently is how great our youngsters are, so we don’t necessarily think comments like these from Barnes are negative.

It’s up to Jones, Elliott and Williams to prove him wrong – and Barnes would be delighted if they did.

Under Jurgen Klopp, they have a terrific chance. Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the best right-back on the planet under his guidance and if they follow in his footsteps, they’ll be halfway there!

Expect the trio to get minutes not only in the domestic cups in 2020/21, but also off the bench, and occasionally in the Premier League when Klopp believes his regular starters need a rest.