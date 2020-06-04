Liverpool on the ‘poker table’ for Kai Havertz, who is ‘displaying signs of Zidane’

It’s not often players are compared with the elegant greatness of Zinedine Zidane, and even less often that it proves a fair comparison – just ask Bruno Cheyrou!

But Kai Havertz, whose recent form with Bayer Leverkusen has been so good that his assistant manager has likened him to the Frenchman, is a future target for Liverpool – reckons Bild honcho Christian Falk.

Falk tweeted the news today, claiming that the Reds are one of many elite sides who could secure the Germany international either this summer (for us, almost impossible…) or next.

Earlier in the week, Marcel Daum paid Havertz the ultimate compliment.

“Everyone is asking about Kai Havertz,” he told talkSPORT . “If you see him play, it tells you everything.

“For me, he has the elegance of Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability.

“What a lot of people don’t see, because we watch him every day, is that he’s pretty fast. That’s a big bonus.

“He’s a great player; he’s scoring goals, he’s great in the air and he’s pretty fast. It’s up to him how far he can go.

“I can’t say he will be the best German player ever, but he has the talent and there are no limits. He’s displaying signs of Zidane.”

Those words are pretty extravagant, but if you’ve seen much of Havertz, they’re quite fair.

He has extra-ordinary technique, coupled with strength and speed – and can seemingly play in a number of attacking positions.

For us, he’d be most comfortable as a false-9, but we have Roberto Firmino in the role for now so despite Havertz’ potential, we can’t see the club going all out for the youngster just yet.