Liverpool’s dominance this season a one-off, reckons Gary Neville

Gary Neville thinks Manchester City will challenge Liverpool tooth and nail next season, as opposed to the cakewalk of 2019/20, in which Liverpool are 25 points clear with nine games remaining.
The former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit probably has a point in fairness – considering the current lead is the biggest any side has established after this many gams played in the history of the English top flight…
“We know how big (the gap) is in terms of points but I don’t believe it’s that big in terms of generally where the two clubs are at,” Neville told Sky Sports’ Football Show, as quoted by the Express.
“We know what City have achieved the previous two seasons, it was absolutely incredible. Liverpool were catching them and getting near them and Liverpool have just had the most amazing season.
“City have dipped below that standard, for many different reasons. They’ve been unable to sustain the levels they were at previously.
“They lost Vincent Kompany, Laporte got injured, they’re all factors and then Liverpool’s incredible season.
“I think next season City will be back to where they’re challenging Liverpool much closer.
“I think this is a unique season for Liverpool where they have dominated completely.”
It’s up to Liverpool of course to maintain our ridiculously high standards and strive for a dynasty once the title is won this season…
The brilliance of this term has been undeniable, but when you look at our side, it’s one that should earn a haul of trophies while they are still together rather than just a few – even if those few are the Champions League and Premier League!
Bring on the challenge of City, too. They’re a wonderful side, but their excellence encouraged us to find our potential.
Liverpool are two wins from the title, and could secure it v Everton if Arsenal beat City first game back.
