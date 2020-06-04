Liverpool’s dominance this season a one-off, reckons Gary Neville

Gary Neville thinks Manchester City will challenge Liverpool tooth and nail next season, as opposed to the cakewalk of 2019/20, in which Liverpool are 25 points clear with nine games remaining.

The former Manchester United defender turned Sky Sports pundit probably has a point in fairness – considering the current lead is the biggest any side has established after this many gams played in the history of the English top flight…

“We know how big (the gap) is in terms of points but I don’t believe it’s that big in terms of generally where the two clubs are at,” Neville told Sky Sports’ Football Show, as quoted by the Express.

“We know what City have achieved the previous two seasons, it was absolutely incredible. Liverpool were catching them and getting near them and Liverpool have just had the most amazing season.