Sensible LFC fans laugh off Fekir/Werner comparisons as Twitter goes crazy: ‘We’ve been through this before and look where we are…’

There’s loads of idiots on Twitter tonight absolutely slamming the board and the club for not signing Timo Werner, who as we speak, looks set to sign for Chelsea.

It’s a little disappointing, considering how good a striker the German is – but if Liverpool have decided we don’t want to spend the £53m price-tag right now – shouldn’t we trust them?

After all, Chelsea seem like they’re about to make massive moves in the transfer market, which considering their huge financial losses last year, will potentially be in defiance of Financial Fair Play, as Dave Maddock points out…

Liverpool simply will not do that, and approach the market in a different way. And if this frustrates you as a Liverpool fan, take a deep breath and look at the Premier League table.

Then look up who the current European and World champions are… FSG, and specifically Jurgen Klopp, have created an environment where this is possible, as the fans whose tweets we’ve shared below thankfully understand:

Liverpool have been to back-to-back Champions League finals and they're on the verge of winning the Premier League for the first time But yet, some of their fans are still moaning about missing out on Fekir, and now Werner 🤦‍♂️ — Conor Porter (@ConorJPorter) June 4, 2020

Wonder why Fekir is trending?! Haha – Ah well, 25 points clear. The transfer stuff is the fun we have when there isn't any football. Football's back in a few weeks and it's going to be great. I'm disappointed, but what can ya do! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 4, 2020

