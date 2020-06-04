Timo Werner set for Chelsea for £53m as Blues swoop ahead of Liverpool

In news that will be gutting for many Reds who had their hearts set on Timo Werner, it looks as though the German is going to sign for Chelsea and not Liverpool.

The news broke this evening in the Telegraph, after Chelsea agreed to pay Rb Leipzig’s £53m price-tag that was inserted into the player’s contract.

Top Liverpool source James Pearce has backed up the claims, suggesting the Reds will not be buying Werner under any circumstances and that the Chelsea deal will likely go through…

Chelsea closing in on the signing of Timo Werner.

He won’t be joining #LFC https://t.co/Fu2eGqRqwb — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 4, 2020

We already know that Klopp has spoken with Werner and convinced him of our project, but clearly Liverpool were not ready to spend the money while Roman Abramovich in west London was.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but it looks as though we’ll have to watch the 24-year-old from afar. Many fans didn’t want to believe it, but it might be a very quiet summer in terms of incomings yet again.

Big shoutout to Dave Maddock of the Mirror, who called this a few weeks back and was ridiculed by many as a result.