(Video) Teenage Mo Salah tearing it up in Egypt: Mad pace and left-foot power shooting

Mo Salah is now regarded as one of the most lethal wing-forwards on the planet, but there was a time when very few had even heard of the man now known as ‘The Egyptian King’!

But such were the force of his performances for Al Mokawloon in his home country, Salah earned a move to Switzerland with FC Basel, and the rest is history.

Below, you can check out some of his goals for them. His extreme pace is evident, but we’re just as impressed by his finishing into the top corner!

When Salah first moved back to England, he was laughably branded a poor finisher, before we went on to score 44 goals from open play in his debut Liverpool season.

Check this out! Brilliant.