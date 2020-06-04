‘Werner has agreed personal terms’ of ‘£140k/w’ – ‘deal is effectively done’ – Ian McGarry

Liverpool signing Timo Werner is a case of when rather than if, according to Ian McGarry, a transfer journalist who was speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast.

McGarry reckons that personal terms have already been agreed and Liverpool have told Werner to sit tight and wait for the clubs to agree a fee later in the window, with the Reds under the impression Rb Leipzig will drop their asking price due to the financial complications that have arisen due to the coronavirus.

“Werner has agreed personal terms with Liverpool,” he began.

“On a five-year contract that will pay the player around £140,000-a-week.

“It has been widely reported that Chelsea and Manchester United have been interested in the player.

“Our information is that’s not the case.

“The reason for that is that they believe and have been told by the player’s representatives that a deal is effectively done to Liverpool.

“And effectively they would be wasting their time.

“The reason that these rumours have been circulated, is because RB Leipzig are concerned they will not achieve the €60m, which is currently running at £49.4m in the commercial exchange rate, that they could get for a player who is 24 remember and has scored 25 Bundesliga goals this season.

“Liverpool have failed to offer the clause of €60m, on the basis that they believe the player can be gotten for a smaller price when the market reopens officially.

“And because of the economic climate in football has been much distorted and devalued by the current crisis in regards to the pandemic.

“We also understand that Klopp has spoken to the player via facetime or zoom calls on at least three occasions in the last two and a half months.

“To reassure him that he is very much still wanted by the club and he must sit tight and wait for them to agree the fee with his club.”

This information from McGarry very much mirrors what we’ve heard from our sources.

There is zero question that Werner wants to sign for Liverpool and has all but given his word to Jurgen Klopp – it’s just a question of the two sides bargaining a fee – which is not something we are in any rush to do.

Liverpool have shown in the past under Klopp’s reign that we’re happy to wait for the targets we want. We arranged a ‘future transfer’ deal for Naby Keita and played the long game for Virgil van Dijk as well – and it looks like Werner might be a similar type of acquisition.

He’s an exceptional player though, and we’d be delighted to see the club get it over the line – especially on the back of Liverpool being the newly crowned Premier League champions.