‘Yes Taki!’ Milner loves Minamino’s slick rondo skills in training

The latest Inside Training videos on LFCTVGO are great – and show the squad looking sharp in their rondo sessions at Melwood. You can sign up and check them out via that link. 

Takumi Minamino looks especially slick – and is praised by the ever-enthusiastic James Milner for his skills in the drill.

‘Yes Taki!’ says the vice-captain, as the Japanese playmaker spins and retains possession while Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hunt it down.

Milner’s intensity in the drills is always so brilliant to see, considering he’s been a Premier League player since he was 16 – essentially for more of his life than he hasn’t! 

We hope Minamino gets some opportunities post lockdown, with Liverpool set to return to action v Everton on the weekend starting June 20.

With five substitutions allowed, there will be more chances for Taki to come into games late on – and if the title is wrapped up early – we hope he’s given the chance to start a few, as well.

