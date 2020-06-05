‘I smell a guard of honour at City’ – LFC fans react as Premier League fixtures are confirmed

Liverpool have announced their first three games for when the Premier League resumes later this month, and the Independent had it right in their report from yesterday.

The fixtures are as follows:

Sunday June 21: Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Thursday July 2: Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports

The rest of the games will be announces as the remainder of the season trudges on, but it’s important to note that the Merseyside Derby will be aired on Sky Sports.

Should Arsenal do us the ultimate favour and beat Manchester City on the first day back, the Reds could secure the Premier League title by beating bitter rivals Everton.

If the Citizens win all three of their initial games, Liverpool will be crowned Champions if we’re able to pick up maximum points from our first two fixtures – the Blues and Crystal Palace.

If we get anything less than six points from Everton and Palace, and City register three wins, victory against the reigning Champions would declare us the new Champions.

Supporters have been reacting to the official announcement of the fixture on Twitter, and we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best replies:

