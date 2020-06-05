Klopp said to be content with relying on Origi & Minamino over signing Werner

As you’ve probably heard, after being relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has reportedly agreed to sign for Chelsea – as per the Independent.

Supporters – us included – had already began to fantasise how the German could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but the Reds have seemingly baulked at his £50million release clause.

The story was reportedly widely, and Evening Standard reporter David Lynch has alluded to the belief that Klopp is happy enough with the options already at his disposal.

Referring to Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, the journalist claims the German is content with using the current crop of fringe players to hold up the starting team.

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

We at EOTK don’t see eye-to-eye with this, whatever the case – while we have a world-class squad, you have to keep improving or you’ll eventually be found out and caught up to.

But now the Reds are seemingly forced to go again next season with no major reinforcements while our rivals improve, and it’s unwise to assume our relatively good injury record will continue.

One bad knock to Bobby Firmino and we don’t have another forward anywhere near his calibre ready to go. It’s a luxury for us to have this problem, but squad depth is a legitimate issue.

On a more positive note, Origi has had some massive moments for us thus far and we’re still yet to see what Klopp’s plans for Minamino are.