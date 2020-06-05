LFC scouts rated Werner above Sancho & Havertz, but club still wouldn’t sanction £49m deal – The Athletic

After being relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool over the last couple of years, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is reportedly set to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Athletic claim the Reds valued the German high than his Bundesliga colleagues Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, but baulked at his £49million release clause.

If that’s the case, it’s not hyperbole to assume Liverpool won’t be signing anyone of major worth this summer – with the coronavirus pandemic surely being the chief excuse.

That’s not a sight at FSG either, if the club haven’t got money, they can’t spend it, but after two quiet years in the transfer market, some supporters are going to question the owners.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be happy with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as options, according to the Standard, but we at EOTK think that’s the boss making the best of the situation.

The Reds are seemingly forced to go again next season with no major reinforcements while our rivals improve, and it’s unwise to assume our relatively good injury record will continue.

On a more positive note, Origi has had some massive moments for us already and we’re still yet to see the best of Minamino – so let’s hope they crack on.