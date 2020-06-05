LFC’s stance on Havertz outlined, as Chelsea reportedly agree to sign Werner

Liverpool had been relentlessly linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, but it now appears the German forward is off to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

That’s according to the Telegraph, but the report has since been backed up by the likes of James Pearce and Melissa Reddy which makes it as good as fact for us.

Supporters – us included – had already began to fantasise how Werner could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but Liverpool have seemingly baulked at his £50miilion release clause.

It’s now unclear if Liverpool will be making any big signings this summer, with the coronavirus pandemic causing the club financial hardship, but one name comes up time and time again.

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has garnered a lot of attention this season, especially since the restart of the Bundesliga last month, and the Reds are said to be interested.

BILD chief writer Christian Falk claims Liverpool are one of the clubs ‘at the table’ for the 20-year-old, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The only issue with this is that Havertz will cost significantly more than Werner, with the starlet sure to fetch a fee of close to £100million this summer.

He has two years left on his contract with Leverkusen – purely speculation on my part, but perhaps we could angle for a cheeky move when he turns 22?