Liverpool refuse to pay ‘crazy’ Werner fee over FFP fears in current climate – Maddock

Liverpool’s decision to pass on Timo Werner and allow him to join Chelsea, despite the player’s Anfield preference, was a solely financial one.

Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for the player has been clear, which is why the pair spoke on Zoom in April – but according to our sources – Liverpool’s manager outlined to the striker that he’d have to be patient if he wanted the transfer – with the Reds not willing to pay his release-clause given the current climate.

In the end, Werner decided to move to the team which was willing to spend the money and give him an automatic starting spot, which is his prerogative.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror called this a few weeks ago, and it’s come true. Interestingly, on Twitter last night, the journalist suggested that Liverpool are totally unwilling to potentially risk defying FFP regulations, unlike Chelsea – who we know already made severe losses last year and have agreed an enormous overall package with Werner.

As we said @mirrorfootball weeks ago, always consistent stance from #LFC on Werner – release clause fee crazy in light of current financial crisis swamping football. Chelsea encouraged by that stance, and seemingly, owner unworried by huge Covid19-related losses…or FFP issues https://t.co/5LKNPXkwCU — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 4, 2020

On the basis of this, we can’t see Liverpool making any big transfers this summer, and should instead simply try and enjoy the fact football is coming back and we’re Premier League champions in waiting!