Liverpool to prioritise new contracts for van Dijk and Alisson, instead of marquee signings – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to prioritise sorting out new contracts for Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, after seemingly missing out on RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

It was widely reported last night that the German has opted to join Chelsea this summer, because the Reds were unwilling to pay his £50million release clause.

As expected, this caused quite the reaction from supporters on social media – but it’d be wise to remember Twitter users with names like @SilkySalah, who will no doubt be tweeting ‘#FSGOut’, don’t represent us all.

Hopefully the Anfield faithful will be made a little happier by the news – via the Independent – that Liverpool are now expected to prioritise new contracts for superstars Alisson and van Dijk.

Obviously, the duo aren’t going to be ‘like a new signing’ for us, but tying them down on long-term deals is very important for the club going forward.

We’re boss – we’re 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and reigning Champions of the World. Securing our current crop is arguably more important than making new signings.

Fans have a right to be disappointed though, if Liverpool have simply refused to pay Werner’s release clause. He’ll go on to be class for his next club, let’s hope we’re not left wanting.