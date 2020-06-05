Liverpool Women relegated as Super League ends prematurely; Babajide takes to Twitter

The Women’s Super League’s 2019/20 season has come to a close, due to concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, and this decision has confirmed Liverpool’s relegation.

The club released a statement – which you can read here in full on the official site – in which they said that they were “disappointed” with the cancellation of the campaign.

“We believe we would have been able to meet all operational requirements but a return to play was deemed impractical,” part of the statement read.

If the club believes it has the facilities to complete the season, and the men’s game got the nod, you’d have to expect the Super League to carry on, but that isn’t the case.

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

The decision was made to end the season and designate finishing positions based on a points per game (PPG) basis, leaving the Reds in the relegation zone with Birmingham City.

Liverpool Women’s Rinsola Babajide took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the handling of the season’s culmination, and outlined how the men’s game got different treatment.

All I’m asking for is to stay consistent with your decisions across the board for both the women’s and men’s side… that’s all I’ve gotta say — Rinsola Babajide 🍫 (@Rinsolab11_) June 5, 2020

The decision to scrap seasons in the men’s game was taken, but it was much further down the ladder, with all football below the League One being cancelled.

The women’s game has received the same treatment as the men’s fourth tier – showing the top flight of both genders are not on the same page – with mega-money sponsorships and TV deals the probable culprit.