Nicol slams LFC for not signing Werner, but suggests German has control

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has aimed a jibe at his former club for seemingly not getting the Timo Werner deal over the line, paving the forward’s path to Chelsea.

It was reported last night that the Blues had make a significant breakthrough in the race for the German, and the Reds have now pulled out – as per the Independent.

Supporters – us included – had already began to fantasise how Werner could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but Liverpool have seemingly baulked at his £50miilion release clause.

Nicol has expressed his views on the news by slamming Anfield officials. “Regardless of how good you are, you have to make sure you stay where you are at the very least,” he’s quoted as saying by ESPN.

“That means you need competition for places. No question, Werner would have given the front three – as great as they are and have been – it would have kept them on their toes.

“The front three of Liverpool can now breathe a little easier. I think Liverpool have slipped up here. Saying that, I wouldn’t be surprised if Werner had something to do with this.

“At the end of the day, if you want to go somewhere you can make it happen. It looks to me like Werner has changed his mind.”

We have to agree with Nicol on this one – while we have a world-class squad, you have to keep improving or you’ll eventually be found out and caught up to.

That being said, reports of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk being lined up for new contracts is far from bad news.

But now the Reds are seemingly forced to go again next season with no major reinforcements while our rivals improve, and it’s unwise to assume our relatively good injury record will continue.

One bad knock to Bobby Firmino and we don’t have another forward anywhere near his calibre ready to go. It’s a luxury for us to have this problem, but squad depth is a legitimate issue.

On a more positive note, we’re still yet to see what Jurgen Klopp’s plans for Takumi Minamino are!