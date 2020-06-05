Real Madrid reject proposal from Liverpool for Vinícius Júnior, according to reports in Spain

La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a proposal from Liverpool for rising star Vinícius Júnior, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness).

The report states Los Blancos don’t want the Brazilian to leave the club, just two years after his arrival from Flamengo, with the forward in Zinedine Zidane’s long-term plans.

Vinícius has struggled to impress this season, but the 19-year-old has already totted up 59 appearances for the Spanish outfit – registering seven goals and 15 assists.

According to Sport Witness, the Reds have tried to sign the Real Madrid man before he made his big-money transfer in 2018, and a new move wouldn’t be a shock.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, as per the Daily Mail. The duo have earned comparisons to one-another as they’re the new kids on the block for Spain’s two biggest clubs.

Therefore our reported interest in Vinícius should really come as no surprise, but the rumours lack solid credibility with none of the usual suspects jumping on the news.

When it comes to the Reds, it’s always best to wait for the likes of James Pearce, Neil Jones, Melissa Reddy, Dave Maddock or Paul Joyce to pick it up before putting too much stock into a rumour.