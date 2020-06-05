(Video) 10-minute highlights reel of Firmino embarrassing opposition players is a must-watch

Typical of players who learn how to play football in Brazil, Bobby Firmino has bags of tricks and isn’t shy of using them to gain an advantage over the opposition.

Two moments that immediately come to mind for us is the reverse spin against Roberto Soldado in the Europa League and the Brazilian sitting down several Arsenal players in our 5-1 win – you know exactly what we’re talking about!

YouTube’s Futebol Nacional has put together a video of Bobby pulling off some outrageous skill moves and embarrassing opposition players, and we just had to share it.

Take a watch of the video below: