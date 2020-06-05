(Video) “I hope this is a moment where we see change” – Trent speaks on #BlackLivesMatter

Young Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out about the #BlackLivesMatter movement that has picked up pace in recent weeks, following events in America.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, died when Derek Chauvin, then of the Minneapolis Police Department, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

This event sparked riots around the world, particularly in the US, where people have been protesting against the treatment people of colour receive from law enforcement.

Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold has said that he hopes “this is a moment where we see change” as people – in their thousands – rise up against discrimination.

Take a watch of the video below (via Footy Daily):