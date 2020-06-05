(Video) Remembering when Riise took on Chelsea’s entire team – and won

Former Liverpool full-back John Arne Riise was known for his bursting runs up the left flank and powerful shot, rivalling even Steven Gerrard at times.

The Norwegian had several highlights at Anfield, including an iconic free-kick goal against Manchester United and, of course, playing a big part in the team that won our fifth Champions League title.

But one of Riise’s goals often goes unsung, and it’s a crime because it’s one of the best efforts we’ve seen from a full-back over the years.

Liverpool were up against Chelsea and Riise picked up the ball and covered almost the full length of the pitch to smash a rocket past Carlo Cudicini with relative ease.

Words can’t do it justice, so have a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):