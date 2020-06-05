Werner wanted to house-hunt on Merseyside, but got anxious as no bid arrived; Klopp apologised & pair are still on ‘good terms’ – The Athletic

Timo Werner’s first-choice this summer was very much to sign for Liverpool, but it appears the German is now set for Chelsea after the Blues triggered his release-clause..

The Athletic claim that Werner and Jurgen Klopp have been in contact for months, with the player even planning on looking at Merseyside properties – but that when no bid arrived – he got cold feet and was convinced by Frank Lampard of Chelsea’s project after they found the fee no issue.

Importantly, Klopp called Werner to tell him the decision was because of money and not the player’s ability, and that the pair remain ‘on good terms,’ states the report…

FSG will not spend money the club do not have, and with the potential financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like another very quiet transfer window.

That being said, Liverpool have barely spent a penny since the summer transfer window of 2018 – effectively a two year self-imposed transfer ban – bar Takumi Minamino, Adrian and some youngsters.

It’s a risky game plan, but if anyone can achieve greatness under such circumstances, it’s Klopp – the world’s best manager.