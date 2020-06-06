Hundreds of LFC fans tell Klopp what they want after PL title is confirmed

Posted by
Hundreds of LFC fans tell Klopp what they want after PL title is confirmed

Liverpool are only six points away from winning the Premier League, the first domestic title the Reds will claim after a 30-year drought.

There are nine fixtures left for us before the domestic season is concluded, and there are question marks over what the team will do once silverware is secured.

Jurgen Klopp could continue to assault the Premier League and aim for setting a new record for the highest number of points picked up in a season.

Alternatively, and assuming we pick up six points relatively quickly, the boss could use the opportunity to heavily rotate the squad.

Players like Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams have made a good impression this year, with solid performances in the FA and League Cups.

We posed a question to our Twitter followers: ‘Once the Premier League title is won, do you think Liverpool will go all out for the points record or heavily rotate the team?

Hundreds of supporters replied to the social media post to give their thoughts on what Klopp should do once the title is wrapped up.

The majority said they wanted to see some rotation, with only a few caring about breaking Manchester City’s points record, and a handful sheepish over assuming the job is already done.

Take a look at some select responses below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top