Hundreds of LFC fans tell Klopp what they want after PL title is confirmed

Liverpool are only six points away from winning the Premier League, the first domestic title the Reds will claim after a 30-year drought.

There are nine fixtures left for us before the domestic season is concluded, and there are question marks over what the team will do once silverware is secured.

Jurgen Klopp could continue to assault the Premier League and aim for setting a new record for the highest number of points picked up in a season.

Alternatively, and assuming we pick up six points relatively quickly, the boss could use the opportunity to heavily rotate the squad.

Players like Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams have made a good impression this year, with solid performances in the FA and League Cups.

We posed a question to our Twitter followers: ‘Once the Premier League title is won, do you think Liverpool will go all out for the points record or heavily rotate the team?‘

Hundreds of supporters replied to the social media post to give their thoughts on what Klopp should do once the title is wrapped up.

The majority said they wanted to see some rotation, with only a few caring about breaking Manchester City’s points record, and a handful sheepish over assuming the job is already done.

Take a look at some select responses below:

I'd rotate personally, these 3 will become much better much quicker with some first team games this season — Harry (@harryoliver07) June 6, 2020

give them 3 some game time, see what they are made of and get them enough games to get a medal — Lee LFC (@leestoggy) June 6, 2020

I'd like to get Elliot, Williams and Jones into the first team to play along side some of the big guns and see how they fit in — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrown12345) June 6, 2020

Already proved it mate. More that capable.

I also think we should have a little tamper with Trent in midfield once it's wrapped up. 👍 — Treboryesnat (@Treboryesnat1) June 6, 2020

Once the title is won the remainder can be used as pre-season. Would put them in great shape for next season. — Curtis Arms-Williams (@curtis1604) June 6, 2020

Rotate to give the young players a risk free PL audition- we won’t care about records as the only objective is winning the title — Dean Ridgwell (@Saviour1592) June 6, 2020

Perfect time to try them out see if they sink or swim having minutes in the PL? Will save the club a fortune if they do well 🏆🔴 — Justin (@Buster11fc) June 6, 2020

Once the title is won.. Give both fringe and youth a chance.. use of rotation and subs is very important at that point of time.. bs we require alternatives to Salah & Mane, to some extent Naby during the AFCON which is in Jan 2021.. — Jayadev Mohapatra (@JayadevMohapat1) June 6, 2020

ALL OUT FOR THE POINTS RECORD — Ubaid Rashid (@ubaid_rashid10) June 6, 2020

100% agree. We can't miss the chance to set a record that is unlikely to ever be beaten. And why not when no other trophies to compete for and lads have already had a good rest — R-Designer (@rjbrimage) June 6, 2020

Nothing else _to_ play for, after the title is finally secured – everyone is fresh, so why not, if it’s on. — GregzVR 🎟 (@GregzVR) June 6, 2020