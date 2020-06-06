Jurgen Klopp labels Timo Werner & Kai Havertz “great players” as rumours rumble on

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed young German talents Timo Werner and Kai Havertz “great players”, as transfer speculation rumbles on.

The Reds have been relentlessly linked with a move for the RB Leipzig forward, but have reportedly baulked at his £49million release clause.

According to the Independent, it’s believed Chelsea are set to take advantage of Liverpool’s inability to sign Werner and take him to Stamford Bridge.

And now, with uncanny timing, Klopp has waxed lyrical about the Werner and his compatriot Havertz. “There are a lot of good players on this planet,” he told Sky Germany. “Timo Werner is a great player, Kai Havertz is a great player.

“Right time, opportunity – everything has to come together. Six, seven weeks ago, we didn’t know if we could play again this year. If we hadn’t played the second half of the season, we would have thought, ‘OK, when can you really play football again?’ And now it starts right away.

“We act as if everything is already settled. It’s not settled. We use this little loophole we’ve been left to play football again. Everything else we have to see the moment it happens. We can’t pretend now that everything’s going to be fine in the future.”

The top tier of English football is set to resume in just under two weeks, as Liverpool hope to quickly tie up the title with only six points being the requirement.

Should Arsenal do us the ultimate favour and beat Manchester City on the first day back, the Reds could secure Premier League glory by beating bitter rivals Everton.

If the Citizens win all three of their initial games, Liverpool will be crowned Champions if we’re able to pick up maximum points from our first two fixtures.

Anything less than six points from the Blues and Crystal Palace, and City register three wins, victory against the reigning Champions would declare us the new Champions.