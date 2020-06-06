Jurgen Klopp “really proud” of Liverpool’s support of #BlackLivesMatter

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which has picked up pace in recent weeks, following events in America.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, died when Derek Chauvin, then of the Minneapolis Police Department, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

This event sparked riots around the world, particularly in the US, where people have been protesting against the treatment people of colour receive from law enforcement.

Liverpool offered their support in a showing of solidarity as the whole squad ‘took a knee’ in the centre circle at Anfield, organised by Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum.

Klopp, who will have also played a role in arranging for the powerful image’s capture, has spoken out about how he’s “really proud” of his players.

“For us, dealing with each other and Black Lives Matter is very natural – especially if you look at our team: we have players from Africa, from England and so on with a corresponding background,” he told Sky Sport (via GOAL).

“It is already so natural for us that at first we didn’t even think about sending a message. But then the boys were struck. Then they spontaneously decided on this action.

“I’ve been very proud of the guys for a long time, but that was another extraordinary moment. When I saw them there and this picture was taken. Then I was really proud because it is also an important message.”

Indeed, it was an extraordinary image and a lot of other Premier League clubs followed suit shortly after. Wijnaldum has since shared an additional message on his Instagram profile, urging for a change in society.

If you want to find out more information on how you can help fight racism, click here.