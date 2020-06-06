Klopp called Werner to explain why Liverpool weren’t going to sign him – report

Liverpool had been relentlessly linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, but it now appears Chelsea will be signing the German.

According to the Independent, the Blues are willing to activate his £49million release clause whereas the Reds baulked at the figure and walked away.

Liverpool fans are rightly frustrated by the news, but it should come as no surprise as renowned journalist Dave Maddock called it weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have had some private transfer chats with Werner, ahead of a possible move to Anfield, but not all were positive.

MORE: Klopp said to be content with relying on Origi & Minamino over signing Werner

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

According to The Athletic, the boss called the RB Leipzig striker to explain why a summer move to Anfield would not happen following consultation with FSG.

Klopp asked Werner to wait until next summer, but the news of Chelsea moving closer to signing him suggests that didn’t go to plan.

The Blues are said to be ‘more than ready’ to spend cash, as per the same report, whereas the Reds are seemingly wounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp and Werner remain on good terms, so maybe something can happen in the future – don’t forget, they signed Fernando Torres directly from us when we weren’t playing our best football.