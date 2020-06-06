Liverpool were the only PL club to resist broadcasters getting more access

All 20 Premier League clubs recently voted on whether or not broadcasters such as Sky and BT should be given more access to clubs to improve their packages.

The Reds argued that clubs had already agreed to pay a rebate totalling £330million, while also granting the rights holders extra games, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report states that other Premier League clubs agreed with Liverpool, but didn’t stand with the Merseyside outfit when voting.

The result of this is broadcasters will be granted more time with managers before games, thankfully suggestions of half-time player interviews and dressing-room cameras were rejected.

Liverpool will resume the Premier League on Sunday 21 June as the Reds take on Everton away from home.

The title could be won with a Merseyside Derby win, but that would require an Arsenal win against reigning champions Manchester City four days prior.

Jurgen Klopp will prepare his squad for fixtures against Crystal Palace and City after Everton – two games in which the likelihood of confirming the title goes through the roof.

With only six more points required for Liverpool, the next piece of silverware is already on the horizon.