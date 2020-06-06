(Video) Bundesliga debut artificial crowd noises – and it’s not terrible

Last month it was announced the Bundesliga would be utilising artificial crowd noises to make for a better audience experience.

More recently, The Times reported the Premier League may look to follow suit when it returns later this month.

The Bundesliga fixture between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich was the first to utilise the artificial crowd noises, and it’s been received well.

At least we at EOTK think it isn’t bad.

Mind you, it does sound a bit like you’re playing FIFA 20 and the audio is lagging! For TV viewers it’s better than silence, though, right?

Take a watch – and listen – below (via BT Sport):