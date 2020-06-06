(Video) Minamino humbles Adrian with two smart finishes in LFC training at Melwood

Takumi Minamino has not hit the ground running at Liverpool, but that’s to be expected considering Jurgen Klopp spent the majority of Fabinho’s first season at the club trying to embed the Brazilian into our midfield.

The German doesn’t mind playing the long-game for his players, especially while the front free score goals for fun on a regular basis.

MORE: (Video) Minamino pressures van Dijk into mistake in LFC training at Melwood

Taki is doing bits at Melwood though, with a video emerging online of a couple of tidy finishes he pulled off while training with goalkeeper Adrian.

Hopefully he can bag one of these when the Premier League restarts and open his Liverpool account!

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 5:35: