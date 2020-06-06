(Video) Minamino pressures van Dijk into mistake in LFC training at Melwood

We’re still yet to see the best of Takumi Minamino at Liverpool, with the Japan superstar totting up just three appearances since his transfer from RB Salzburg in January.

The winger has bags of potential though, and his slow start at Anfield is typical of Jurgen Klopp’s embedding process – just take a look at Fabinho.

An interesting video of Minamino surfaced online after Liverpool’s training session on Friday.

It only last for a couple of seconds, but it shows Taki pressing Virgil van Dijk during a round of rondos, forcing the Dutchman into making an error.

Obviously, this is all par for the course in training, but it’s great to see the lad pushing himself.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 2:20: