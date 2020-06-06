(Video) Wijnaldum’s best bits shows off mercurial midfielder’s silky skills

Gini Wijnaldum is one of the best midfielders in the world – and that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact, with the Dutchman nominated for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The Liverpool star can do it all, he’s capable of winning the ball, holding off opposition players, tight dribbling, intelligent passing and a thunderous shot.

Wijnaldum’s ball control often goes under the radar, but earlier in his career he operated as a wide midfielder and it’s benefited him in the long-term.

A compilation video of Gini spinning his magic has been put together by Twitter user @HS_10Ftbol, and we just had to share it, take a look below: