Why LFC fans shouldn’t get excited by Leipzig chief denying Werner & Chelsea claims

Liverpool had been relentlessly linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, but have baulked at his £49million release clause.

Chelsea are said to have taken advantage of this and made their move, reportedly agreeing a deal with the German international – as per the Independent.

The Blues are prepared to splash out on Werner, but Liverpool are unsure about spending as the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to be realised.

However, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was quoted by GOAL’s Ronan Murphy (via Sky Sport) as saying they’ve not yet heard anything from Chelsea.

MORE: Klopp called Werner to explain why Liverpool weren’t going to sign him – report

RB Leipzig’s Oliver Mintzlaff to Sky Germany: “We haven't had an exchange with Chelsea yet. So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract. We have nothing to report and do not take part in the daily speculation.” #RBL #CFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 6, 2020

On surface value, this could excited Liverpool fans as it suggests the Blues are either staggering, the rumours are false or the Reds have hijacked the deal.

But this development doesn’t change much, it’s quite normal for a club to get everything in order before they approach another club to pay a transfer fee.

Aside from that, it would be more surprising if Mintzlaff was to be 100% transparent with the media, as it’d not benefit Leipzig letting the cat out of the bag before the deal is done.