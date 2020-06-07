Alisson tipped to break every goalkeeping record with LFC by Grobbelaar

Alisson has been tipped to break every goalkeeping record at Liverpool by club legend Bruce Grobbelaar, if the Brazilian stays with the Reds for a long time.

Praise doesn’t come much higher than from the South African if you’re playing in goal at Anfield – with Brucie making 628 appearances for Liverpool, keeping 267 clean sheets.

Grobbelaar claims Alisson is capable of overtaking both his and Ray Clemence’s records for Liverpool, the latter registering a gargantuan 323 clean sheets in 665 games.

“If Alisson stays at Liverpool long enough he could break all the records that myself and Ray Clemence achieved,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“If he wants to stay at Anfield for a long time, he will break all the records for sure and I would love him to do that. Alisson is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he deserves to be put on that pedestal.

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

“Him and Manuel Neuer are probably the best two when it comes to angles – those two are the very best in the world at getting their angles right, they don’t have to dive because they aren’t out of position.

“They are in the right place at the right time and they move their feet very, very well.”

We at EOTK agree with every word Grobbelaar said, but would go as far as to say Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

The Brazilian already has 40 clean sheets and has only played 79 games for Liverpool.

If he’s able to maintain that kind of form, however unrealistic to expect, he’ll overtake Brucie’s tally of 267 by the time he makes his 530th appearance.

Only time will tell if Alisson will achieve the same legendary status both Grobbelaar and Clemence have at Anfield, but he’s off to a brilliant start.