Cafu loves watching “sensational” Trent; likens LFC star’s playing style to that of Brazil

Cafu has spoken on his admiration for Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the former Roma defender heaped praise on the Reds and their Scouse amulet.

The Brazil legend said he “loves” watching our No.66 and likened his playing style to that of the Brazilian National Team.

Praise doesn’t come from higher than Cafu, widely regarded as one of the finest right-backs to have ever played the beautiful game.

“[Trent]’s a sensational player, a rare talent,” the Brazilian told FIFA.com. “If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world.

“He’s technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow.”

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

There is no doubt that Trent is one of the best right-backs in the world, if not the best. There are only a handful of players who can compare, which is maddening to consider as he’s still only 21.

The defender has 125 appearances for Liverpool, to go with his nine caps for England. Not to mention his growing collection of honours, including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

There have been shouts to move the Scouser into a central position, and rightly so, he has all the attributes of the some of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world.

But the age-old expression of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ comes to mind – if he’s the best right-back in the world, why would we usher him into a central role?