Jurgen Klopp outlines when Liverpool could have Premier League title parade

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League Champions in the next handful of weeks, with six points all that’s required for the Reds to secure silverware.

We at EOTK have already reported on how and where the trophy may be presented to the team, but the question of a parade in the city still remains.

The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t look like it’s going to subside enough for almost a million people to gather in close proximity, so an alternative plan needs to be coined.

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to Sky Sports about his thoughts and how he sees Liverpool overcoming this. “That you can’t celebrate in the way you’ve always dreamed of, that’s not nice, I totally understand that,” the boss told Sky Germany.

“I feel the same way. It’s not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home. It wasn’t like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can’t be changed?

“There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below – that day will come eventually. Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day.

“If this is the 12th or 13th match-day of next season and we want to celebrate it – who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don’t care.

“Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It’s different, but different is sometimes absolutely okay.”

Klopp has a point – who is going to stop us? We may not be able to get our parade now, but there is no reason we can’t arrange one to take place during next season.

The coronavirus pandemic is unpredictable, especially with our current leadership in the UK, so it’s hard to know when large gatherings will be safe.

Listen, we’ve waited 30 years for this trophy – as the boss said, “I honestly don’t care” if other people think we’re a little weird for having a parade in the middle of next season.

I can guarantee you that our weird parade will dwarf any of Manchester City’s in recent years.