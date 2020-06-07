Klopp explains why LFC won’t be signing anyone for £50million amid Werner rumours

It looks like Liverpool are set to lose out on long-term target Timo Werner to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Independent report that the Blues are ready to activate the German’s £49million release clause, after the Reds baulked at the figure.

Liverpool fans are rightly frustrated by the news, but it should come as no surprise as renowned journalist Dave Maddock called it weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about how the club will not be in a position to buy players that’ll command large fees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp: “Discussing with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buying a player for £50m/£60m, we have to explain.” — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 6, 2020

It’s one thing to think Liverpool are playing well, have wealthy owners and therefore have money to spend in the next transfer window…

It’s another thing entirely to actually have to deal with all the financial challenges being thrown at the club at the moment and then splash £50million on a player we don’t need.

Liverpool are losing money every week football isn’t getting played, and even when it does come back, clubs are expected to cough up around £300million in concessions to broadcasters.

While Werner is world-class, we won’t rue our chances to sign him too much, we’re the reigning Champions of Europe and are just six points away from the Premier League title – don’t forget that.