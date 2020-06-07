Klopp will turn to youth players as pandemic makes marquee signings implausible – Joyce

As you’ve probably heard, after being relentlessly linked with a move to Liverpool, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has reportedly agreed to sign for Chelsea – as per the Independent.

Supporters – us included – had already began to fantasise how the German could fit into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but the Reds have seemingly baulked at his £50million release clause.

The reputable Paul Joyce, of The Times, reports that Liverpool’s interest in Werner was genuine and the player had his heart set on joining the club, but financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic rendered a deal implausible.

Joyce goes on to say Klopp will put his faith in youth players, such as Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott, and will look to integrate them with the senior squad next season.

Earlier this week, Evening Standard reporter David Lynch alluded to the belief that the boss is happy enough with the options already at his disposal.

I don’t necessarily disagree, but I think cracking on with youth players, plus the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in reserve, is making the best of the situation.

Werner’s talent is obvious, and he’d have been a good addition to a great squad, but – to be fair – we are yet to see the best of Minamino.