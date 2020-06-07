Liverpool are moving for Adama Traore and the Wolves star is interested – report

Liverpool are reportedly going to make a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, following an outstanding season for the Spaniard.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror who claim the forward could cost the Reds around £50million, but crucially claim he’d be interested.

It’s no surprise to hear Traore would be interested in a move to Liverpool, but you have to question whether it’s at all practical for him.

For us, it’d be great – we’d have a unreal back-up for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. For the player, he’d sit on the bench most weeks instead of being one of the first names on Wolves’ team sheet.

At a cost of around £50million, you also have to question whether the Reds would be willing to stump up the cash.

We are up for an award at @The_FCAs this year. If you enjoy our content, please vote for us in the 'Best Club Content Creator' category. Naturally, you'll find us under 'Premier League'. Ta! ➡️ https://t.co/FBjoORjQPn pic.twitter.com/7hwG1dfi5O — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 3, 2020

The West Midlands outfit are an exciting prospect for any up-and-coming footballer, with another crack at European football on the horizon for Nuno and co.

The only thing Liverpool can offer that may tempt Traore is their celebrity status as one of the best clubs in the world, and a higher chance of picking up silverware.

Xherdan Shaqiri made a move to Anfield under similar circumstances, but there was one huge difference – Stoke City had been relegated.