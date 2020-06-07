Liverpool to play Blackburn Rovers behind closed doors on Thursday – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to play a friendly with Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on Thursday, in preparation for the restart of English football.

According to Alan Nixon, the Reds have arranged to face-off against the 1994/95 Premier League Champions ahead of claiming their first title in 30 years.

Blackburn, a pseudo-rival of Liverpool over the years, are currently sat tenth in the Championship, 11 points adrift of the last promotion spot.

With seven fixtures remaining, the Rovers do have a chance of making a Premier League return next season, but our money would go against that.

The rumoured friendly would present Liverpool with fiery opposition, a Championship side and fellow North West club will be desperate to get one over the Reds.

There’s no indication whether this game will take place at Anfield, Melwood, Ewood Park, Brockhall or a neutral venue, but we expect it’ll be held on Merseyside.

Liverpool are just six points away from being crowned Premier League Champions, and gathering some momentum by beating Blackburn would be good.

There has been no football for the best part of two months and players are likely to be a little rusty and out of sync, but a couple of friendlies will fix that.