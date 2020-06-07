Renowned journo claims Wijnaldum’s LFC contract extension talks are going well

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum’s current contract runs out next summer, but there is new hope that an extension may just be on the horizon.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has Tweeted that contract negotiations between the Dutchman’s agent and LFC are going ‘so well’.

Every day fans of almost every club from around the world hound Romano for any scrap of information he’d be willing to let slip.

While we don’t encourage this behaviour, even though he doesn’t seem to mind it too much, we’re thankful for Twitter user @TrentSzn1 asked about the Reds.

Earlier this week there were reports – as per the Independent – that Chelsea has struck an agreement with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, as the Reds baulked at his £49million release clause.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign any players in the upcoming transfer window. Financial uncertainty following the coronavirus pandemic has been cited as the main reason for this.

It won’t be as exciting for some, but tying down players like Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Sadio Mane is probably more important than bringing in new talent.