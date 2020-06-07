(Video) Dybala winds Dele Alli up by singing YNWA while playing as LFC on FIFA

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has caught the attention of Liverpool fans on social media by singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to Spurs midfielder Dele Alli.

The duo were playing on FIFA 20, in a charity match arranged by Gamers Without Borders, the Argentine diamond opted to play as the Reds whereas Dele chose Ligue 1 Champions PSG.

Both Dybala and the England man laughed after the Juventus forward sung a couple of lines from the anthem, it was all in good spirits.

#Dybala2021 anyone?

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):