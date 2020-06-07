(Video) Remembering when Liverpool thrashed Man Utd at Old Trafford

Liverpool smashed Manchester United in their own back yard in 2009, but the game didn’t get off to the best start for the Reds.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot just after 20 minutes, but Liverpool – off the back of thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield, weren’t in the mood to give up.

Fernando Torres struck first to level the score-line, before Steven Gerrard, Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena made it 4-1, finishing off the well-beaten Red Devils on Old Trafford’s turf.

This was the game in which the former captain kissed a nearby TV camera after scoring, a now iconic celebration.

