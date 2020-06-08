Barca and Bayern Munich looking to pounce on Wijnaldum if contract isn’t signed soon – Goal

We’re pretty confident Gini Wijnaldum will be staying at Liverpool long-term.

The Dutchman’s current deal expires in 2021, at the end of next season, but according to Fabrizio Romano, talks are going well and it’s expected that the midfielder will put pen to paper…

But if there’s an issue, some of Europe’s biggest clubs might sneak in, according to Neil Jones of Goal.

“What the future holds remains to be seen. Certainly Wijnaldum, who will turn 30 in November, would have no shortage of suitors should he decide to end his stay on Merseyside next summer,” he said.

“Barcelona are admirers, while both Juventus and Bayern Munich have had success with free transfers in recent years.”

Gini is a key component in Liverpool’s team, and although not the flashiest, he’s one of the most important in the implementation of Jurgen Klopp’s tactics.

He completely understands the role Klopp expects of his box-to-box players either side of the anchorman – and his consistency is why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are not starters.

We can understand why Gini is looking for very good terms – it’ll likely be his last big contract considering he’s approaching his 30s – and we hope that when the season is done, the club announces some good news.