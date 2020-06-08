Clubs who will spend big on transfers are not taking situation seriously, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has again outlined why the kind of deal Chelsea are set to do with Timo Werner is completely off Liverpool’s table.

Our owners have never spent out of their means and like to run a tight ship, which although occasionally frustrating in regards to the transfer market, cannot be loudly questioned given the club’s current standing.

“All clubs are losing money,” Klopp told Sky Germany, cited in the Express. “How do I discuss with the players about things like salary waivers and on the other hand buy a player for £50-60m — we’d have to explain.

“If you want to take it seriously and run a normal business you depend on income.”

So while Liverpool are not expected to delve deep into the transfer window, some of our rivals might just do that – which could potentially breach the gap next season.

But when you consider our current crop of players have earned us a 25 point lead this season with the Premier League set to resume to a conclusion in 10 days, we’re actually in the best position of any top flight side in that our squad clearly requires the least work…

Questions will obviously arise next January if Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita head to the AFCON, leaving us three key players short for a crucial period – but there’s no guarantee the competition is happening and Klopp will cross that bridge when he comes to it.