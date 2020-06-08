FSG make promise to Klopp after Timo Werner disappointment

FSG have told Jurgen Klopp that he will not need to sell any of his top players this summer, despite the club’s refusal to spend the kind of money it would require to buy someone like Timo Werner…

This is according to Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World, who also outlined just how impressive Liverpool’s overachievement is over the past few seasons considering how our net-spend actually pales into insignificance compared with our rivals, but even the likes of Wolves, Brighton and Everton.

In fairness, we’d be absolutely furious if there was even the smallest attempt to offload some of our better players for big money – as in footballing terms – we’re hopefully halfway through a dynasty – if we win this season’s Premier League after securing the Champions League last term…

The key thing is that nearly all of our top players are contracted to the club for years to come, and Gini Wijnaldum, who isn’t, should pen a fresh deal this summer – with Alisson and Virgil van Dijk also likely to be rewarded for their wonderful performances since arriving at the club.

And even without any new arrivals, the current bunch Jurgen Klopp has moulded into the best side in the world can continue to trophy hunt for some time.