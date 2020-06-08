Height of Liverpool’s ‘overachievement’ proven in viral net-spend post

Liverpool are a mid-table club when it comes to spending, really.

So the fact we’re 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, as European and World champions, is nothing short of remarkable.

Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World posted the net-spend figures on Twitter from the past five years, Jurgen Klopp’s reign, which shows Liverpool have spent £107m on new players, when you take away the money earned from those we’ve sold.

Wolves, Brighton, Watford, Aston Villa and Mike Ashley’s Newcastle have spent more…

After Liverpool's owners decided not to spend the money to get Timo Werner, I've done a piece in @sundayworld looking at net spend transfer over the last five years. The numbers for Liverpool and Tottenham highlights their overachievement

Obviously, we made an absolute fortune on Coutinho, which skews the figures – but we were entitled to!

He was our best player at the time and we were forced into a sale. Let’s see how Manchester City would cope if that happened with Kevin de Bruyne or Sergio Aguero…

And with Liverpool not set to spend this summer either, our place in this table is only going to drop further.

FSG really did hit the ball out of the park when the acquired Jurgen Klopp, that’s for sure. What other managers on the planet would have been capable of doing the same in the time he’s been at the club?