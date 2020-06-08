‘I’d like him to go to Liverpool…’ Chairman boldly wants Jones under Klopp’s wing, despite United interest

The chairman of Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony, thinks starlet forward Ricky-Jade Jones should move to Liverpool ‘eventually’.

MacAnthony was discussing his club’s youngster on Twitter, after Jones recently did an interview with the Mail – confirming the interest of ourselves and Manchester United – suggesting he’d ideally like him to make an Anfield switch.

The teenage attacker has made 11 appearances in League One this term and is rated as a very exciting prospect.

He prides himself on his dribbling ability and his pace, which you can check out in the video below.

Liverpool’s U23 team is packed full of exciting talent, such as Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever to name but a few – but we shouldn’t be averse to adding more when and if available.

It doesn’t look like Jurgen Klopp will be able to secure many expensive first-teamers given the current climate, so a move for a prodigal youngster might be the best fit.

 

