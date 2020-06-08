Liverpool fans will be pleased with the latest African Cup of Nations news…

The African Cup of Nations is most likely to be played in 2022 instead of 2021, ‘as football’s schedule adapts to the effects of COVID-19,’ according to the Athletic.

This news will be a big boost to Liverpool, who were expecting to lose Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita, three key players, for a potentially six-week period at a key stage of next season.

Jurgen Klopp would therefore have only Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi as senior forward options – which is naturally a significant drop-off in terms of quality.

With the Reds set to do no business this summer due to the financial complications as a result of the pandemic, we have decided against signing a marquee forward – such as Timo Werner who is Chelsea bound – in order to counter for Salah and Mane’s likely absence…

But if the AFCON is moved to 2022, we can get by for another season with the current forward line who are in their prime and have earned the Reds a 25 point lead in 2019/20 – before perhaps strengthening next summer when the world, and subsequently football, has hopefully settled.