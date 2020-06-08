Marko Grujic posts quality stats v Dortmund; remains LFC option in times of uncertainty

It has always been assumed that Marko Grujic would simply be offloaded for a nice sum this summer, but with the transfer market likely to be very badly affected due to the coronavirus, is the Serb a genuine option in Liverpool’s midfield next season and beyond?

The issue, of course, is the number of players already vying for spots in Jurgen Klopp’s central three… Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones will already be competing for three spots in 2020/21 – so Grujic’s chance of consistent minutes seem slim to none.

Against Dortmund at the weekend though, he was excellent, despite Hertha’s 1-0 defeat. He kept the ball with aplomb, in the first-half especially, passing every single ball to a team-mate.

Remarkable half of passing from LFC loanee Mario Grujić vs a combative BVB midfield of Witsel & Delaney Hertha only had 39% possession yet Grujić had 100% pass accuracy, completing all 23 of his 23 attempted passes 😯 A good squad option for LFC,if they sign nobody as reported. pic.twitter.com/vAGGf0ZL0s — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 6, 2020

We like the physicality Grujic offers in midfield – as well as slick style – but the issue is that to get game-time for Liverpool you have to be world-class or in the bracket just under – which currently, he is not.

Still, we’re glad he’s doing well and will be intrigued to see what Klopp decides to do with him at the end of this campaign.