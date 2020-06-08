Salah and Robertson sit out friendly match due to minor injuries ahead of Merseyside Derby

There was another internal friendly played at Anfield yesterday, but three players were not present due to injuries: Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Adrian.

The backup keeper having a slight knock is not too much of an issue now now Alisson is back fit and healthy, but Mo and Robbo are two of our key players and we have to hope the reports from Ben Dinnery on Twitter that the issues are ‘minor’ are correct.

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Adrian sat out of todays' 11v11 internal friendly at Anfield as a precaution due to minor knocks. [Via @TheKopHQ] #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 7, 2020

Last week, Gini Wijnaldum sat out the 11v11 at Anfield and is fine now, so our hope is that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team are simply being as careful as possible!

We play Everton on June 21, very likely at Goodison Park. We can win the title on this evening if Arsenal beat Manchester City on June 20, but in all likelihood, it’ll just be a game that brings us three points closer…

Watching a Derby without fans is going to be mighty strange, but it’s an advantage to us of course that Goodison will be empty, not that it’s made a huge difference in recent years anyway.